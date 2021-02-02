COVID-19 testing to end at AT&T center, will move to Rackspace and Barshop Jewish Community Center

Feb. 5 will be the last day for asymptomatic COVID-19 testing at the AT&T Center.

SAN ANTONIO – The Community Lab asymptomatic COVID-19 testing site at the AT&T Center will close after this week, but two new locations are coming starting Monday.

Friday will be the final day of free testing at the AT&T Center.

“The AT&T Center has been a great partner, but the upcoming San Antonio Livestock Show and Rodeo and continuing NBA Spurs games pose significant scheduling restrictions,” said Community Labs president, Sal Webber. “We’re incredibly grateful to the Barshop Jewish Community Center and Rackspace Technology for offering us locations to continue to serve asymptomatic people who wish to be tested for COVID-19.”

Starting Monday, Feb. 8, asymptomatic people will be able to get free, self-administered PCR tests at the Barshop Jewish Community Center and Rackspace Technology. No appointments or insurance are required.

The Barshop Jewish Community Center is located at 12500 NW Military Highway. Testing hours will be 9 a.m to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

People are asked to enter the parking lot from NW Military Highway at the traffic light directly across from the Alon Town Center. There will be clearly-marked designated parking on the south side of the building. Signs will direct people to the testing site at the southernmost corner of the building near the designated parking lot.

“The health and safety of our community are paramount considerations, and the Barshop JCC and the Campus of the San Antonio Jewish Community are pleased to provide an opportunity to increase accessibility for COVID-19 asymptomatic testing through the efforts of Community Labs,” Barshop JCC President and CEO Saul Levenshus said in a press release from Community Labs.

Rackspace Technology Headquarters is located at 1 Fanatical Place near I-35 and Walzem. Testing hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

People looking to be tested should turn on Rack Way from Walzem Road and follow the signs and directions from security personnel on-site.

“It is fantastic that Rackspace Technology co-founder Graham Weston and his fellow Community Labs co-founders J. Bruce Bugg and Tullos Wells have started a brilliant crusade to test and find the COVID-19 asymptomatic ‘silent spreaders,’ which has helped reopen schools, businesses, and even the economy,” Rackspace Technology CEO Kevin Jones said in a press release from Community Labs. “So, we jumped at the opportunity to help the Community Labs mission by offering Rackspace Technology headquarters for testing.”

Community Labs also runs two other COVID-19 public testing sites for asymptomatic people in San Antonio at the Cuellar Community Center at 5626 San Fernando St. and at the Ramirez Community Center at 1011 Gillette Blvd.

There are other testing sites for people with COVID-19 symptoms. Click here for more information.

