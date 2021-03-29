Gov. Abbott discusses broadband access legislation

Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference n Beaumont to talk about legislation to increase broadband access across Texas.

Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a press conference Monday at noon in Beaumont to talk about legislation to increase broadband access across Texas.

Abbott will be joined by Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, State Rep. Trent Ashby, and Hamshire-Fannett ISD Superintendent Dwaine Augustine.

Ashby is the author of legislation that aims to increase broadband access in Texas.

