FORT WORTH, Texas – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will sign a bill into law Friday in Fort Worth that provides funding for border security.

The event, scheduled to begin at 3 p.m., will be livestreamed in this article. You can watch it in the video player above.

House Bill 9 provides an additional $1.8 billion in state funding for border security, including resources for Operation Lone Star (OLS).

Ad

Abbott made border security funding a priority for the first and second special sessions.

Related Stories: