Where to vote in Bexar County on Tuesday for Texas primaries

Get more election news on KSAT’s Vote 2022 page. Find results to all races here, or watch a livestream for results and reactions at 7 p.m. here.

Tuesday is primary election day in Texas, marking the first midterm election in the U.S. for 2022.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Bexar County voters can choose from any polling location.

KSAT will have election results here after polls close on Tuesday. We’ll also be streaming the results and reaction live at 7 p.m.

Ad

Voters will choose whether to vote in the Democratic or Republican primaries to decide who will be on the General Election ballot on Nov. 8.

All 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and a third of the U.S. Senate seats up for grabs. Texas is one of 39 states with gubernatorial elections this year, as well as other state offices on the ballot. And Bexar County will elect a new County Judge — the top elected official in the county — for the first time in 20 years.

If you’re registered to vote but not one of the 97,653 people who took advantage of early voting in Bexar County, then you can choose from any of the following locations to cast your vote on Tuesday:

Ad

What do I need to bring to the polls?

You don’t need your voter registration card to vote in the primary election, but you will be required to show identification to vote in Texas. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Your ID may be expired no more than four years unless you’re 70-years-old, and then the acceptable form of ID can be expired for any length of time.

If a voter has one of the acceptable forms of IDs but forgets to bring it to the polling place, the voter can vote provisionally. That voter will then have six days to present a photo ID to the county voter registrar or fill out a natural disaster affidavit, or the vote will not count.

If you do not have one of the acceptable forms of ID and cannot reasonably obtain one, you can fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at your place of voting and must show one of the following supporting forms of ID:

Ad

copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter registration certificate;

copy of or original current utility bill;

copy of or original bank statement;

copy of or original government check;

copy of or original paycheck; or

copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).

Voters with a disability may apply with the county voter registrar for a permanent exemption to the photo ID requirement.