Election 2022: Watch live results, reaction on Breakdown with #StephAndSteve on March 1 at 7 p.m.

KSAT 12 anchors Steve Spriester and Stephania Jimenez cover the Texas primary election live March 1

Landon Lowe, Producer

Steve Spriester, Anchor

Stephania Jimenez, Anchor

Kolten Parker, Digital Executive Producer

On Tuesday, March 1 at 7 p.m., KSAT 12 anchors Steve Spriester and Stephania Jimenez will cover the Texas primary election live in the video player above and on all KSAT 12 digital platforms.

While there is no presidential election in 2022, there are still important midterm races, both local and statewide. Some of the key races during the March 1 primary election include Texas governor and other statewide offices, Bexar County Judge and District Attorney, state legislative races and U.S. House of Representative seats. (Find all election results here.)

The election will determine the Democratic and Republican candidates who will advance to compete in the final round of voting during the general election on Nov. 8.

#StephAndSteve will be joined by candidates and local political observers, including:

  • Kevin Wolff, Former Bexar County Precinct 3 Commissioner and San Antonio City Councilman
  • Demonte Alexander, San Antonio-based Public Affairs Consultant
  • Molly Cox, Founder and CEO of Molly Cox Consulting
  • KSAT reporters covering election watch parties live
  • Current and former candidates will drop into the stream throughout the night

How to watch

The show streams on all KSAT’s digital platforms, including:

Landon Lowe is a news producer for KSAT 12. He previously worked at the NBC/Fox affiliate in Baton Rouge, LA, where he was the senior news producer and political producer.

Steve Spriester started at KSAT in 1995 as a general assignments reporter. Now, he anchors the station's top-rated 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts.

