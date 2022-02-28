Election 2022: Watch live results, reaction on Breakdown with #StephAndSteve on March 1 at 7 p.m.

On Tuesday, March 1 at 7 p.m., KSAT 12 anchors Steve Spriester and Stephania Jimenez will cover the Texas primary election live in the video player above and on all KSAT 12 digital platforms.

While there is no presidential election in 2022, there are still important midterm races, both local and statewide. Some of the key races during the March 1 primary election include Texas governor and other statewide offices, Bexar County Judge and District Attorney, state legislative races and U.S. House of Representative seats. (Find all election results here.)

The election will determine the Democratic and Republican candidates who will advance to compete in the final round of voting during the general election on Nov. 8.

#StephAndSteve will be joined by candidates and local political observers, including:

Kevin Wolff, Former Bexar County Precinct 3 Commissioner and San Antonio City Councilman

Demonte Alexander, San Antonio-based Public Affairs Consultant

Molly Cox, Founder and CEO of Molly Cox Consulting

KSAT reporters covering election watch parties live

Current and former candidates will drop into the stream throughout the night

How to watch

The show streams on all KSAT’s digital platforms, including:

Talk to #StephAndSteve

