🗳 FULL BALLOT: 2022 Democratic Party March Primary ballot for Bexar County

Read more on KSAT's Vote 2022 page.

The 2022 Primary Election in Texas will take place on March 1. Early voting begins on Feb. 14.

Several consequential nominations for federal, state and county offices are up for grabs, including Congress, Texas governor, Bexar County Judge and district attorney.

The following list of candidates was provided by the Bexar County Elections Department. The candidates are listed in the order they will appear on the ballot. See the full sample ballot at the bottom of the article.

Democratic Primary Candidates:

U.S. Representative, District 20

Joaquin Castro

U.S. Representative, District 21

Coy Gee Branscum II

Claudia Andreana Zapata

Cherif Gacis

David Anderson Jr

Scott William Sturm

Ricardo Villarreal

U.S. Representative, District 23

John Lira

Priscilla Golden

U.S. Representative, District 28

Jessica Cisneros

Tannya Judith Benavides

Henry Cuellar

U.S. Representative, District 35

Greg Casar

Carla-Joy Sisco

Rebecca Viagran

Eddie Rodriguez

Governor

Rich Wakeland

Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez

Beto O’Rourke

Joy Diaz

Michael Cooper

Lieutenant Governor

Michelle Beckley

Mike Collier

Carla Brailey

Attorney General

Rochelle Mercedes Garza

Mike Fields

Joe Jaworski

S. “TBone” Raynor

Lee Merritt

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Angel Luis Vega

Tim Mahoney

Janet T. Dudding

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Jinny Suh

Sandragrace Martinez

Michael Lange

Jay Kleberg

Commissioner of Agriculture

Susan Hays

Ed Ireson

Railroad Commissioner

Luke Warford

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3

Erin A. Nowell

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5

Amanda Reichek

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9

Julia Maldonado

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5

Dana Huffman

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6

Robert Johnson

Member, State Board of Education, District 1

Melissa N. Ortega

Laura Marquez

Omar Yanar

Member, State Board of Education, District 3

Marisa B. Perez-Diaz

State Senator, District 19

Roland Gutierrez

State Senator, District 21

Judith Zaffirini

State Senator, District 25

Robert Walsh

State Senator, District 26

José Menéndez

State Representative, District 116

Trey Martinez Fischer

State Representative, District 117

Philip Cortez

State Representative, District 118

Frank Ramirez

State Representative, District 119

Elizabeth “Liz” Campos

State Representative, District 120

Barbara Gervin-Hawkins

State Representative, District 121

Becca Moyer Defelice

Gabrien Gregory

State Representative, District 122

Angi Aramburu

State Representative, District 123

Diego Bernal

State Representative, District 124

Gerald Brian Lopez

Josey Garcia

Steven Gilmore

State Representative, District 125

Eric Michael Garza

Ray Lopez

Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District, Place 6

Irene Rios

Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District, Place 7 (Unexpired Term)

Rebecca “Beckie” Palomo

District Judge, 45th Judicial District

Mary Lou Alvarez

Maria Dinorah Diaz

District Judge, 144th Judicial District

Michael Mery

District Judge, 150th Judicial District

Monique Diaz

District Judge, 186th Judicial District

Kristina Escalona

District Judge, 187th Judicial District

Stephanie R. Boyd

Veronica I. Legarreta

District Judge, 224th Judicial District

Marisa Flores

Milton Irving Fagin

District Judge, 225th Judicial District

Shannon Roberta Salmón

Christine Vasquez Hortick

District Judge, 226th Judicial District

Velia J. Meza

Demetrio Duarte Jr.

District Judge, 227th Judicial District

Christine Del Prado

District Judge, 285th Judicial District

Nadine Melissa Nieto

Lisa Uresti-Dasher

District Judge, 288th Judicial District

Cynthia Marie Chapa

District Judge, 289th Judicial District

Rose Sosa

Carlos Quezada

District Judge, 290th Judicial District

Jennifer Peña

District Judge, 436th Judicial District

William “Cruz” Shaw

District Judge, 437th Judicial District

Joel Perez

Scott Simpson

Criminal District Attorney

Joe Gonzales

County Judge

Gerardo (Gerard) Ponce

Ina Minjarez

Ivalis Meza Gonzalez

Peter Sakai

Judge, County Court at Law No. 1

Helen Petry Stowe

Rene Muñoz

Judge, County Court at Law No. 2

Melissa Saenz

Maria Teresa Garcia

Grace M. Uzomba

Judge, County Court at Law No. 3

David J. Rodriguez

Judge, County Court at Law No. 4

Alfredo Ximenez

Judge, County Court at Law No. 5

Andrea Arevalos

John A. Longoria

Judge, County Court at Law No. 6

Erica Dominguez

Judge, County Court at Law No. 7

Melanie Lira

Michael De Leon

Judge, County Court at Law No. 8

Mary Roman

Lauren D. Zamora

Judge, County Court at Law No. 9

Gloria Saldaña

Jessica A. Gonzalez

Judge, County Court at Law No. 10

Cesar Garcia

J. Frank Davis

Judge, County Court at Law No. 11

Erica Peña

Judge, County Court at Law No. 12

Yolanda Huff

Oscar Salinas

Judge, County Court at Law No. 13

Michael “Mike” Villarreal

Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez

Judge, County Court at Law No. 14

Carlo Rodriguez Key

Judge, County Court at Law No. 15

Melissa Vara

Judge, County Probate Court No. 1

Oscar Kazen

Judge, County Probate Court No. 2

Veronica Vasquez

District Clerk

Gloria A. Martinez

DeEtt Dresch

Christine “Chris” Castillo

Erasmo RAZ Hernandez

Jessica Zapata Bogardus

Mary Angie Garcia

Raul Davila

Eduardo “Eddie” Pichardo

County Clerk

Lucy Adame-Clark

Rachel Garcia Cavazos

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 2

Justin Rodriguez

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 4

Tommy Calvert

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 1, Place 1

Robert “Bobby” Tejeda

Sylvia M. Ruiz

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 3, Place 1

Paul Talamantez Jr.

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 4, Place 1

Yolanda Acuña Uresti

Michele Garcia

Rogelio “Roger” Lopez Jr.

County Chair

Monica Ramirez Alcantara

Irma G. Barron

You can view the full sample ballot below: