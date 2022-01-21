How to register to vote in Texas for the March 1 primary election

Get more election news on KSAT’s Vote 2022 page.

The 2022 Texas midterm primary election is coming up on March 1 and if you want to cast your ballot, you’ll need to be sure you’re registered to vote.

This election year is an important one with all 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and a third of the U.S. Senate seats up for grabs, as well as a chance to vote in the Texas governor’s race and elect Bexar County’s first new county judge in 20 years. See the full ballot for the GOP and Democrats.

Early voting begins Feb. 14 for the March 1 primary election in Texas.

Any U.S. citizen who is 18 by the primary Election Day AND registered to vote by the Jan. 31 voter registration deadline can vote, with few exceptions prohibited by law.

How to know if you’re registered to vote

You can click here to check (select “Name, County, Date” on the right-hand side and input your information).

How to register to vote if you’re not already registered

What to do if you lost your voter registration card

If you are registered, but you’ve lost your voter registration card, you can notify your county voter registrar in writing to get a new one.

What ID do you need to vote in Texas?

You won’t need your voter registration card when you vote, but you will need a valid form of identification to vote in Texas.

Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID, bring one to the polling place when you cast your ballot:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Early voting starts on Feb. 14 and runs through Feb. 25, or you can vote on the day of the primary elections on March 1. Find more important dates on our Vote 2022 page.

If you plan to vote absentee, you have until Feb. 18 to request a ballot. Click here to find out how to vote by mail or how to deliver your absentee ballot in person.