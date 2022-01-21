🗳 FULL BALLOT: 2022 Republican Party March Primary ballot for Bexar County

Read more on KSAT’s Vote 2022 page. See the Democratic ballot here.
The 2022 Primary Election in Texas will take place on March 1. Early voting begins on Feb. 14.
Several consequential nominations for federal, state and county offices are up for grabs, including Congress, Texas governor, Bexar County Judge and district attorney.
The following list of candidates was provided by the Bexar County Elections Department. The candidates are listed in the order they will appear on the ballot. See the full sample ballot at the bottom of the article.
MORE: The races to watch in Bexar County for 2022 elections
Republican Primary Candidates:
U.S. Representative, District 20
- Kyle Sinclair
U.S. Representative, District 21
- Robert Lowry
- Chip Roy
- Michael Alexander French
- Dana Zavorka
U.S. Representative, District 23
- Alma Arredondo-Lynch
- Tony Gonzales
- Alía Garcia
U.S. Representative, District 28
- Cassy Garcia
- Sandra Whitten
- Steven Fowler
- Rolando Rodriguez
- Ed Cabrera
- Willie Vasquez Ng
- Eric Hohman
U.S. Representative, District 35
- Dan McQueen
- Marilyn Jackson
- Alejandro Ledezma
- Dan Sawatzki
- Sam Montoya
- Jenai Aragona
- Asa George Kent Palagi
- Michael Rodriguez
- Jennifer Sundt
- Bill Condict
Governor
- Danny Harrison
- Don Huffines
- Kandy Kaye Horn
- Greg Abbott
- Rick Perry
- Chad Prather
- Paul Belew
- Allen B. West
Lieutenant Governor
- Aaron Sorrells
- Dan Patrick
- Daniel Miller
- Todd M. Bullis
- Trayce Bradford
- Zach Vance
Attorney General
- Ken Paxton
- Eva Guzman
- Louie Gohmert
- George P. Bush
Comptroller of Public Accounts
- Mark V. Goloby
- Glenn Hegar
Commissioner of the General Land Office
- Don W. Minton
- Rufus Lopez
- Jon Spiers
- Weston Martinez
- Tim Westley
- Victor Avila
- Ben Armenta
- Dawn Buckingham
Commissioner of Agriculture
- Carey A. Counsil
- Sid Miller
- James White
Railroad Commissioner
- Marvin “Sarge” Summers
- Sarah Stogner
- Dawayne Tipton
- Wayne Christian
- Tom Slocum Jr
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3
- Debra Lehrmann
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5
- Rebeca Huddle
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9
- David J. Schenck
- Evan Young
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 2
- Mary Lou Keel
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5
- Scott Walker
- Clint Morgan
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6
- Jesse F. McClure , III
Member, State Board of Education, District 1
- Michael “Travis” Stevens
- Lani Popp
Member, State Board of Education, District 3
- Ken Morrow
- Lana Jean Holland
State Senator, District 19
- Robert Garza
State Senator, District 21
- Julie Dahlberg
State Senator, District 25
- Donna Campbell
- Channon Cain
State Senator, District 26
- Ashton Murray
State Representative, District 117
- Aaron Schwope
State Representative, District 118
- John Lujan
State Representative, District 120
- Ronald Payne
State Representative, District 121
- Steve Allison
- Michael E. Champion
State Representative, District 122
- Adam Blanchard
- Elisa Chan
- Mark Daniel Cuthbert
- Mark Dorazio
State Representative, District 123
- Charlotte Valdez
State Representative, District 124
- Johnny Arredondo
State Representative, District 125
- Carlos Antonio Raymond
Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District, Place 6
- Todd McCray
Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District, Place 7 (Unexpired Term)
- Lori I. Valenzuela
District Judge, 45th Judicial District
- Patricia Jay
District Judge, 144th Judicial District
- Lorina I. Rummel
District Judge, 150th Judicial District
- Scott Bradney
District Judge, 186th Judicial District
- Daphne Previti Austin
District Judge, 187th Judicial District
- Walden Shelton
District Judge, 224th Judicial District
- Cathleen “Cathy” Stryker
District Judge, 225th Judicial District
- Renée Yanta
District Judge, 227th Judicial District
- Kevin M. O’Connell
District Judge, 285th Judicial District
- Mark Thompson
District Judge, 288th Judicial District
- Art Rossi
District Judge, 437th Judicial District
- Melisa Skinner
Criminal District Attorney
- Marc LaHood
- Meredith Chacon
County Judge
- Trish DeBerry
- Nathan Buchanan
Judge, County Court at Law No. 1
- Bob Behrens
Judge, County Court at Law No. 2
- Jason Wolff
Judge, County Court at Law No. 4
- Jason R. Garrahan
Judge, County Court at Law No. 6
- Brandon Jackson
Judge, County Court at Law No. 7
- Adam Michael LaHood
Judge, County Court at Law No. 8
- Ashley Foster
Judge, County Court at Law No. 10
- Jamie Mathis
Judge, County Court at Law No. 11
- Tommy Stolhandske
Judge, County Court at Law No. 12
- Suzanne Kramer
Judge, County Court at Law No. 13
- Charles E. Gold
Judge, County Court at Law No. 14
- Susan Skinner
Judge, County Court at Law No. 15
- Robert “RC” Pate
District Clerk
- Misty Spears
County Clerk
- Rose Farías
- Richard A. Gold
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 4
- Larry Ricketts
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 3, Place 1
- Duane “Duano” Weeks
- Carla M. Riedl
- Julie Bray Patterson
- Joseph P. Appelt
County Chairman
- Jacinto “Chinto” Martinez
- Jeffrey R. McManus
- John Austin
Republican Proposition #1
In light of the federal government’s refusal to defend the southern border, Texas should immediately deploy the National Guard, Texas Military Forces, and necessary state law enforcement to seal the border, enforce immigration laws, and deport illegal aliens.
- Yes
- No
Republican Proposition #2
Texas should eliminate all property taxes within ten (10) years without implementing a state income tax.
- Yes
- No
Republican Proposition #3
Texans should not lose their jobs, nor should students be penalized, for declining a COVID-19 vaccine.
- Yes
- No
Republican Proposition #4
Texas schools should teach students basic knowledge and American exceptionalism and reject Critical Race Theory and other curricula that promote Marxist doctrine and encourage division based on creed, race, or economic status.
- Yes
- No
Republican Proposition #5
Texas should enact a State Constitutional Amendment to defend the sanctity of innocent human life, created in the image of God, from fertilization until natural death.
- Yes
- No
Republican Proposition #6
The Republican-controlled Texas Legislature should end the practice of awarding committee chairmanships to Democrats.
- Yes
- No
Republican Proposition #7
Texas should protect the integrity of our elections by verifying that registered voters are American citizens, restoring felony penalties and enacting civil penalties for vote fraud, and fighting any federal takeover of state elections.
- Yes
- No
Republican Proposition #8
Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for sex transition purposes.
- Yes
- No
Republican Proposition #9
Texas parents and guardians should have the right to select schools, whether public or private, for their children, and the funding should follow the student.
- Yes
- No
Republican Proposition #10
Texans affirm that our freedoms come from God and that the government should have no control over the conscience of individuals.
- Yes
- No
You can view the full sample ballot below:
GOP Party March Primary Sample Ballot by David Ibanez on Scribd