🗳 FULL BALLOT: 2022 Republican Party March Primary ballot for Bexar County

The 2022 Primary Election in Texas will take place on March 1. Early voting begins on Feb. 14.

Several consequential nominations for federal, state and county offices are up for grabs, including Congress, Texas governor, Bexar County Judge and district attorney.

The following list of candidates was provided by the Bexar County Elections Department. The candidates are listed in the order they will appear on the ballot. See the full sample ballot at the bottom of the article.

Republican Primary Candidates:

U.S. Representative, District 20

Kyle Sinclair

U.S. Representative, District 21

Robert Lowry

Chip Roy

Michael Alexander French

Dana Zavorka

U.S. Representative, District 23

Alma Arredondo-Lynch

Tony Gonzales

Alía Garcia

U.S. Representative, District 28

Cassy Garcia

Sandra Whitten

Steven Fowler

Rolando Rodriguez

Ed Cabrera

Willie Vasquez Ng

Eric Hohman

U.S. Representative, District 35

Dan McQueen

Marilyn Jackson

Alejandro Ledezma

Dan Sawatzki

Sam Montoya

Jenai Aragona

Asa George Kent Palagi

Michael Rodriguez

Jennifer Sundt

Bill Condict

Governor

Danny Harrison

Don Huffines

Kandy Kaye Horn

Greg Abbott

Rick Perry

Chad Prather

Paul Belew

Allen B. West

Lieutenant Governor

Aaron Sorrells

Dan Patrick

Daniel Miller

Todd M. Bullis

Trayce Bradford

Zach Vance

Attorney General

Ken Paxton

Eva Guzman

Louie Gohmert

George P. Bush

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Mark V. Goloby

Glenn Hegar

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Don W. Minton

Rufus Lopez

Jon Spiers

Weston Martinez

Tim Westley

Victor Avila

Ben Armenta

Dawn Buckingham

Commissioner of Agriculture

Carey A. Counsil

Sid Miller

James White

Railroad Commissioner

Marvin “Sarge” Summers

Sarah Stogner

Dawayne Tipton

Wayne Christian

Tom Slocum Jr

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3

Debra Lehrmann

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5

Rebeca Huddle

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9

David J. Schenck

Evan Young

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 2

Mary Lou Keel

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5

Scott Walker

Clint Morgan

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6

Jesse F. McClure , III

Member, State Board of Education, District 1

Michael “Travis” Stevens

Lani Popp

Member, State Board of Education, District 3

Ken Morrow

Lana Jean Holland

State Senator, District 19

Robert Garza

State Senator, District 21

Julie Dahlberg

State Senator, District 25

Donna Campbell

Channon Cain

State Senator, District 26

Ashton Murray

State Representative, District 117

Aaron Schwope

State Representative, District 118

John Lujan

State Representative, District 120

Ronald Payne

State Representative, District 121

Steve Allison

Michael E. Champion

State Representative, District 122

Adam Blanchard

Elisa Chan

Mark Daniel Cuthbert

Mark Dorazio

State Representative, District 123

Charlotte Valdez

State Representative, District 124

Johnny Arredondo

State Representative, District 125

Carlos Antonio Raymond

Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District, Place 6

Todd McCray

Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District, Place 7 (Unexpired Term)

Lori I. Valenzuela

District Judge, 45th Judicial District

Patricia Jay

District Judge, 144th Judicial District

Lorina I. Rummel

District Judge, 150th Judicial District

Scott Bradney

District Judge, 186th Judicial District

Daphne Previti Austin

District Judge, 187th Judicial District

Walden Shelton

District Judge, 224th Judicial District

Cathleen “Cathy” Stryker

District Judge, 225th Judicial District

Renée Yanta

District Judge, 227th Judicial District

Kevin M. O’Connell

District Judge, 285th Judicial District

Mark Thompson

District Judge, 288th Judicial District

Art Rossi

District Judge, 437th Judicial District

Melisa Skinner

Criminal District Attorney

Marc LaHood

Meredith Chacon

County Judge

Trish DeBerry

Nathan Buchanan

Judge, County Court at Law No. 1

Bob Behrens

Judge, County Court at Law No. 2

Jason Wolff

Judge, County Court at Law No. 4

Jason R. Garrahan

Judge, County Court at Law No. 6

Brandon Jackson

Judge, County Court at Law No. 7

Adam Michael LaHood

Judge, County Court at Law No. 8

Ashley Foster

Judge, County Court at Law No. 10

Jamie Mathis

Judge, County Court at Law No. 11

Tommy Stolhandske

Judge, County Court at Law No. 12

Suzanne Kramer

Judge, County Court at Law No. 13

Charles E. Gold

Judge, County Court at Law No. 14

Susan Skinner

Judge, County Court at Law No. 15

Robert “RC” Pate

District Clerk

Misty Spears

County Clerk

Rose Farías

Richard A. Gold

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 4

Larry Ricketts

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 3, Place 1

Duane “Duano” Weeks

Carla M. Riedl

Julie Bray Patterson

Joseph P. Appelt

County Chairman

Jacinto “Chinto” Martinez

Jeffrey R. McManus

John Austin

Republican Proposition #1

In light of the federal government’s refusal to defend the southern border, Texas should immediately deploy the National Guard, Texas Military Forces, and necessary state law enforcement to seal the border, enforce immigration laws, and deport illegal aliens.

Yes

No

Republican Proposition #2

Texas should eliminate all property taxes within ten (10) years without implementing a state income tax.

Yes

No

Republican Proposition #3

Texans should not lose their jobs, nor should students be penalized, for declining a COVID-19 vaccine.

Yes

No

Republican Proposition #4

Texas schools should teach students basic knowledge and American exceptionalism and reject Critical Race Theory and other curricula that promote Marxist doctrine and encourage division based on creed, race, or economic status.

Yes

No

Republican Proposition #5

Texas should enact a State Constitutional Amendment to defend the sanctity of innocent human life, created in the image of God, from fertilization until natural death.

Yes

No

Republican Proposition #6

The Republican-controlled Texas Legislature should end the practice of awarding committee chairmanships to Democrats.

Yes

No

Republican Proposition #7

Texas should protect the integrity of our elections by verifying that registered voters are American citizens, restoring felony penalties and enacting civil penalties for vote fraud, and fighting any federal takeover of state elections.

Yes

No

Republican Proposition #8

Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for sex transition purposes.

Yes

No

Republican Proposition #9

Texas parents and guardians should have the right to select schools, whether public or private, for their children, and the funding should follow the student.

Yes

No

Republican Proposition #10

Texans affirm that our freedoms come from God and that the government should have no control over the conscience of individuals.

Yes

No

