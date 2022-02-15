These are the busiest, slowest polling locations in Bexar County during early voting

Editor’s note: This story will be updated throughout early voting, which runs from Feb. 14-25 with the exception of Presidents Day on Feb. 21

Early voting is underway for the 2022 Texas primary elections. Voters can choose to vote in either the Democratic or Republican primaries to decide who will be on the November General Election ballot.

All 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and a third of the U.S. Senate seats are up for grabs. Bexar County voters will also vote in the gubernatorial race, decide a number of other state offices and choose a new County Judge.

There are 36 early voting sites in Bexar County and the nearly 1.2 million registered voters in the county can choose any of the voting sites, both during early voting and on Election Day.

Here are some other voting resources you may want to check out:

For a list of all early voting locations and hours, click here.

Here are the lists of Bexar County polling locations that have seen the most and least amount of voters each day of early voting so far:

Monday, Feb. 14

Maybe it was due to it being Valentine’s Day, but some may consider the first day of early voting to have been a little heartbreaking.

Early voting got off to a slow start Monday with 3,189 people voting in the Democratic primary and 2,629 voting in the Republican primary, according to the elections department.

At that pace, voters won’t have to wait in any long lines during the early voting period, but here is a list of the busiest and least busy sites.

Busiest polling locations on the first day of early voting:

Brook Hollow Library, 376 total voters Great Northwest Library, 328 total voters Maverick Library, 322 total voters Igo Library, 286 total voters Cody Library, 281 total voters

Least busy polling locations on the first day of early voting: