Here’s how, where to vote early in Bexar County for the 2022 Texas primary election

In this Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 photo, voters wait in line at an early polling site in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – In this midterm election year, Bexar County residents will vote on representatives on the local, state and national levels.

But it all starts with the primary election, and early voting begins on Monday.

From Monday, Feb. 14 through Friday, Feb. 25 (with the exception of Presidents Day on Feb. 21), voters can head to more than 30 polling places to cast their ballots during early voting. See the list and map of polling places, plus early voting hours below.

For those who do not make it to the polls during the early voting period, the primary election day is March 1.

Voters in Bexar County can cast a ballot at any polling place during early voting and on election day.

Some people may be eligible to vote by mail, but absentee/mail-in ballots must be postmarked or delivered by hand by 7 p.m. March 1 on election day.

Ad

The last day to apply for a ballot via mail is Feb. 18. For more information about voting by mail, click here.

Here’s what else you need to know about early voting in Bexar County.

When can I vote early in Bexar County?

Monday, Feb. 14-Friday, Feb. 18: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 20: Noon-6 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 21: Closed due to Presidents Day

Tuesday, Feb. 22-Friday, Feb. 25: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Where can I vote early in Bexar County?

Note that these sites are subject to change.

Bexar County Elections Office: 1103 S. Frio Street

Bexar County Justice Center (basement): 300 Dolorosa. Closes at 6 p.m. on weekdays, closed Saturday and Sunday

Brookhollow Library: 530 Heimer Road

Castle Hills City Hall (community room): 209 Lemonwood Drive

Claude Black Center: 2805 East Commerce

Cody Library: 11441 Vance Jackson

Cortez Library: 2803 Hunter Boulevard

Encino Park Library: 2515 East Evans Road

Great Northwest Library: 9050 Wellwood

Guerra Library: 7878 W. Military Drive

John Igo Library: 13330 Kyle Seale Parkway

Johnston Library: 6307 Sun Valley Drive

Julia Yates Semmes Library at Comanche Lookout Park: 5060 Judson Road

Las Palmas Library: 515 Castroville Road

Leon Valley Conference Center: 6421 Evers Road

Lion’s Field: 2809 Broadway

Maury Maverick, Jr. Library: 8700 Mystic Park

Mission Library: 3134 Roosevelt Avenue

New Covenant Baptist Church (fellowship hall): 1107 S East Loop 410

Northside Activity Center: 7001 Culebra Road

Northwest Vista College (Mountain Laurel Hall): 3535 N. Ellison Drive

Old Converse City Hall: 407 S. Seguin Road

Our Lady Of The Lake University: 411 SW 24th St.

Palo Alto College (Performing Arts Center): 1400 W. Villaret Blvd.

Parman Library: 20735 Wilderness Oak St.

Precinct 1 Office: 3505 S. Pleasanton Road

Schaefer Library: 6322 US Hwy 87 E.

Shavano Park City Hall: 900 Saddletree Court

Somerset City Hall: 7360 E. 6th Street

Southside Lions: 3100 Hiawatha Street

Texas A&M San Antonio (Mays Center): 1 University Way

Tobin Library: 4134 Harry Wurzbach

Universal City Library: 100 Northview Drive

UTSA: 1 UTSA Circle

Wonderland Mall Of The Americas: 4522 Fredericksburg Road

Woodlawn Pointe Center: 702 Donaldson Avenue

How do I know if I’m eligible to vote?

To check if you are eligible to vote, click here. The last day to register to vote in the March 1 primary was Jan. 31.

If you missed the deadline, however, there are still other important elections this spring.

The local/county elections and state constitutional amendment election and the primary runoff election take place in May, and the deadlines to register to vote in those elections aren’t until April. Click here for other key election dates.

Ad

In the primary election, local voters will decide on the races for Texas governor, Bexar County judge, Bexar County district attorney, Texas Attorney General and commissioners for Precincts 3 and 4. For a full list of races to watch, click here.

What do I need to bring to the polling place?

Acceptable forms of ID include a Texas driver license, a Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS, a Texas personal identification card issued by DPS, a Texas handgun license issued by DPS, a U.S. military ID card with a photo, a U.S. citizenship certificate containing with a photo, or a U.S. passport.

Your ID may be expired no more than four years unless you’re 70-years-old, and then the acceptable form of ID can be expired for any length of time.

If a voter has one of the acceptable forms of IDs but forgets to bring it to the polling place, the voter can vote provisionally. That voter will then have six days to present a photo ID to the county voter registrar or fill out a natural disaster affidavit, or the vote will not count.

Ad

If you do not have one of the acceptable forms of ID and cannot reasonably obtain one, you can fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at your place of voting and must show one of the following supporting forms of ID:

copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter registration certificate;

copy of or original current utility bill;

copy of or original bank statement;

copy of or original government check;

copy of or original paycheck; or

copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).

Voters with a disability may apply with the county voter registrar for a permanent exemption to the photo ID requirement.

Read also: