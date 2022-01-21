Key 2022 election dates, deadlines voters need to know about in Texas

The election dates in 2022 include the March 1 Primary Election, May 24 Primary Run-off Election and November 8 General Election.

Voters will head to the polls during this 2022 midterm election year to elect representatives from the county level all the way up to U.S. Congress.

The first chance to weigh in on those races comes with the March primary election and culminates with the General Election in November.

Here are all of the important dates and deadlines that voters need to know about for 2022:

Dates & Deadlines for March 1, 2022 Primary

Monday, Jan. 31 - Last day to register to vote

Monday, February 14 - First day of early voting

Friday, February 18 - Last day to apply for ballot by mail (Must be received, not postmarked by this date.)

Friday, February 25 - Last day of early voting

Tuesday, March 1 - Election Day. Absentee/mail-in ballots must be be postmarked or delivered by hand by 7 p.m. Ballots from overseas voters must be received by the 5th day after Election Day. Ballots from members of the armed forces must be received by the 6th day after election day.

Dates & Deadlines for May 24, 2022 - Primary Runoff Election

Monday, April 25 - Last day to register to vote

Friday, May 13 - Last day to apply for ballot by mail (Must be received , not postmarked by this date.)

Monday, May 16 - First day of early voting

Friday, May 20 - Last day of early voting

Tuesday, May 24 - Runoff Election Day. Absentee/mail-in ballots must be be postmarked or delivered by hand by 7 p.m. Ballots from overseas voters must be received by the 5th day after Election Day. Ballots from members of the armed forces must be received by the 6th day after election day.

Dates & Deadlines for Tuesday, November 8, 2022 General Election