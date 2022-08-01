96º

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas tests positive for COVID-19

Cornyn says he will work remotely while quarantining

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas has tested positive for COVID-19.

“After dodging it for 2+ years I’ve tested positive for COVID-19,” the Republican said Monday on Twitter.

Cornyn said he feels fine and will work remotely during his recovery.

The lawmaker said he is fully vaccinated and boosted.

