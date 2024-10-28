Jon Stewart will remain 'Daily Show' host on Mondays through 2025

FILE - Jon Stewart poses in the press room with the award for outstanding talk series for "The Daily Show" during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

NEW YORK – Jon Stewart isn't done skewering the news — he's signed on to continue hosting “The Daily Show” on Mondays through the end of next year.

Paramount announced Monday that Stewart would continue hosting the Comedy Central series once a week, as he's done through much of 2024 in the runup to the U.S. presidential election.

Recommended Videos

The Emmy winner hosted “The Daily Show” from 1999 through 2015, delivering sharp, satirical takes on politics and current events and interviews with newsmakers. In his return run, he's maintained his acerbic take on American politics and the presidential race, which was shaken up in July when President Joe Biden announced he would no longer seek reelection and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee.

“His ability to cut through the noise and deliver clear-eyed insights is exactly what we need which is why we are thrilled to have him leading The Daily Show for another year,” said Paramount Global co-CEO Chris McCarthy.

Stewart, who returned in February and was originally supposed to host through the November election, joked in a statement that he wanted to host every other Monday, but that he will “suck it up” and keep up with it weekly.

Stewart will also remain an executive producer on the show, which relies on a revolving series of hosts for the other days of the week. “The Daily Show” airs Mondays through Thursday at 11 p.m. Eastern on Comedy Central and streams the next day on Paramount+.