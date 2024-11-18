Photo-shoot fail: Biden, Trudeau miss traditional photo with world leaders at G20

U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, arrive late for a group photo during the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

RIO DE JANEIRO – President Joe Biden inadvertently was a missing man in the traditional photo of world leaders at the final Group of 20 summit of his presidency Monday, a photo-shoot fail that U.S. officials attributed to timing.

Instead, Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau strolled up after photographers had already taken the official picture, as other world leaders milled about chatting after having smiled and raised linked hands for the photo.

The timing left Chinese President Xi Jinping front and center among the rows of leaders posed against blue skies and blue water in Rio de Janeiro.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stood, less visible, in a back row.

A senior Biden administration official, who was not authorized to comment publicly, said Biden and other leaders missed the photo because of “logistical issues.” Biden had intended to be part of the photo, but it occurred earlier than scheduled.

Biden and Trudeau arrived together at the designated spot for the photo, standing and looking about for a time. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also did not join in the group photo, a set piece of such summits.