Vance arrives in Arizona with Charlie Kirk's casket aboard Air Force Two

Vice President JD Vance, right, Second Lady Usha Vance, center, and Erika Kirk deplane Air Force Two, carrying the body of Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA who was shot and killed, after landing at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

PHOENIX – Charlie Kirk's casket arrived in his home state of Arizona aboard Air Force Two on Thursday as Vice President JD Vance honored the conservative activist with a final flight.

Vance's wife, Usha, stepped off the plane with Kirk's widow, Erika. Both women wore black and sunglasses. The vice president was a few steps behind in a dark suit.

Recommended Videos

Air Force Two arrived in Phoenix after a short flight from Salt Lake City, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) from Orem, Utah, where Kirk was assassinated while speaking at Utah Valley University.

Vance helped carry Kirk's casket with a group of uniformed service members as it was loaded onto the plane.

On Wednesday night, Vance wrote on social media that his relationship with Vance began several years ago after he appeared on Tucker Carlson’s show on Fox News. Kirk reached out to compliment him, “and that moment of kindness began a friendship.”

Last year, Kirk advocated for Vance to be Donald Trump’s choice for vice president and frequently checked in on his family. Vance described him as “a true friend.”

Kirk was co-founder and CEO of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, based in Phoenix.

__

Megerian reported from Washington.