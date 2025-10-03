Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to agree to a deal for ending the war in Gaza

President Donald Trump speaks to a gathering of top U.S. military commanders at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in Quantico, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said that Hamas must agree to a proposed peace deal for Gaza by Sunday evening and threatened that the group will face more attacks if it doesn't.

“An Agreement must be reached with Hamas by Sunday Evening at SIX (6) P.M., Washington, D.C. time,” Trump wrote Friday on social media. “Every Country has signed on! If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas. THERE WILL BE PEACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST ONE WAY OR THE OTHER.”

Recommended Videos

The Republican president unveiled the plan alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this week.

Trump’s proposal would place Gaza under control of a temporary governing committee led by Trump himself. Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair would be involved as well.

Civilians would not be required to evacuate the territory, something that Trump had floated before. Hamas would be required to disarm and release any remaining hostages. Surviving fighters would be allowed to leave.

Hamas said Tuesday that it would study the proposal. Trump told reporters then that Hamas would have “three or four days” to respond.

Trump has struggled to force an end to the conflict, which began when Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. His latest post on social media is another attempt to increase pressure on Hamas.

“Most of the rest are surrounded and MILITARILY TRAPPED, just waiting for me to give the word, ‘GO,’ for their lives to be quickly extinguished," Trump said. "As for the rest, we know where and who you are, and you will be hunted down, and killed.”