Melania Trump says 8 Ukrainian children are reunited with families after ongoing talks with Putin

First lady Melania Trump speaks in the Grand Foyer of the White House, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON – First lady Melania Trump says eight Ukrainian children have been reunited with their families after ongoing talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Melania Trump in August wrote a letter to Putin and had her husband hand-deliver it during his meeting with the Russian president in Alaska.

Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has resulted in Russia taking Ukrainian children out of their country so that they can be raised as Russian.

The first lady, speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday, said that Putin responded to her letter and after that, they had established an “open channel of communication” regarding the welfare of those children.

“We have agreed to cooperate with each other for the benefit of all people involved in this war,” she said.

The Associated Press documented the grabbing of Ukrainian children in 2022, after which the International Criminal Court said it had issued an arrest warrant for Putin for war crimes, accusing him of personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine.