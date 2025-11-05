The Latest: Supreme Court is hearing arguments on Trump’s tariffs

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House, on April 2, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments Wednesday over President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs, putting a tool at the center of his economic and foreign policy agendas squarely before the high court.

The case involves the tariffs first announced in April on almost all U.S. trading partners and the ones from February on imports from Canada, China and Mexico. Trump justified these by declaring separate national emergencies under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

Earlier this year, however, two lower courts and a federal appeals court ruled that the emergency law he invoked doesn’t give him unlimited power to set tariffs. The Constitution says tariff power belongs to Congress.

Now, arguments on whether the president’s tariffs overstep federal law arrive before a conservative-led Supreme Court, which has thus far been reluctant to check to Trump’s wide-ranging use of executive powers.

Here’s the latest:

Roberts questions Sauer

Chief Justice John Roberts jumped in fairly quickly, questioning Sauer about whether he’s relying too much on an older decision on a different part of the emergency-powers law at the center of the case.

The chief justice is always a key person to watch, but his take will be especially important in this case.

Roberts was a law clerk at the time to the justice who wrote the 1981 opinion, William Rehnquist.

Thomas first asks about ‘major questions’

Conservative majorities blocked President Joe Biden’s $500 billion student loan forgiveness plan and other of his administration’s initiatives by ruling that Congress must speak clearly on questions of “vast economic and political significance.”

It’s not clear whether the justices will apply the same principle in the tariffs case, but lower courts did.

Sauer says it doesn’t apply to foreign affairs issues.

Settle in for a lengthy session

It should be a “hot bench,” with every justice posing multiple questions on an issue of extreme importance.

The court has allotted 80 minutes for arguments, but they will almost certainly extend well into early afternoon. Since returning to the courtroom following the COVID-19 pandemic, the justices have routinely gone beyond the time set aside for arguments.

The Justice Department will argue first

Arguments are getting underway.

First up is Solicitor General D. John Sauer, Trump’s top Supreme Court lawyer, arguing for the Trump administration.

Trump won’t be at the Supreme Court

Trump has been vocal about the case and suggested at one point he might go to the arguments himself — something no other sitting president is recorded to have done.

He said Sunday he decided against it, but Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is expected to attend.

“It’s not about me, it’s about our country,” Trump told reporters Sunday.

The justices could act more quickly than usual in issuing a decision

The court only agreed to hear the case in September, scheduling arguments less than two months later. The quick turnaround, at least by Supreme Court standards, suggests that the court will try to act fast.

High-profile cases can take half a year or more to resolve, often because the majority and dissenting opinions go through rounds of revision.

But the court can act quickly when deadline pressure dictates. Most recently, the court ruled a week after hearing arguments in the TikTok case.

Tariff critics cross the political spectrum

The challengers aren’t the only ones urging the Supreme Court to rule against the tariffs.

Conservative-leaning groups like Cato Institute, the Chamber of Commerce and the Goldwater Institute have filed legal briefs urging the court to uphold the rulings against them.

Former national security officials, federal judges and economists also weighed in against them, as have hundreds of small businesses.

The tariffs have found some support in the docket from groups like the Trump-aligned America First Policy Institute.

Three lawyers will present arguments to the court

Solicitor General D. John Sauer, Trump’s top Supreme Court lawyer, is defending the tariffs.

Neal Katyal, who held Sauer’s job on an acting basis in the Obama administration, represents small businesses that are challenging the tariffs.

Oregon Solicitor General Benjamin Gutman is appearing on behalf of 12 mostly Democratic-led states that also sued over the tariffs.

Little visible benefits so far from tariffs

Trump has warned that a decision by the Supreme Court to overturn his tariffs poses a nearly existential threat to the nation’s economic growth.

But so far, there is little evidence that the duties have benefited the economy.

Pedestrians walk by a “Now Hiring” sign at an electronics store in Dallas, Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Manufacturers have cut jobs every month since Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariff announcement in April. And a survey of manufacturers released Monday found that U.S. factory activity contracted in October for the eighth straight month.

Many respondents to the survey complained that tariffs have disrupted their business.

Trump’s policies take tariffs to 1930s levels

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has reversed decades of U.S. policy that favored free trade and low taxes on imports.

The average U.S. tariff rate has risen to 17.9% — highest since 1934 — from around 2.5% at the beginning of the year, according to Yale University’s Budget Lab.

If the Supreme Court strikes down the tariffs Trump justified by declaring economic emergencies, the average tariff rate would drop to 9.1%, the lab reported.

Trump’s tariffs make money for the Treasury

Tariff revenue came to $195 billion in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, up 153% from $77 billion in fiscal 2024. The import taxes he justified under an economic emergency law — the ones being challenged in the Supreme Court — brought in $89 billion.

Still, total tariffs accounted for less than 4% of federal revenue of $5.2 trillion in fiscal 2025.

Tariffs in foreign policy

For Trump, tariffs are not just a key part of his economic agenda, they’re also a cornerstone of his foreign policy.

He has wielded the import taxes as a threat to secure ceasefires, as political pressure during the prosecution of a Trump ally, and as punishment for a television ad.

In fact, the Justice Department has pointed to their prominence in foreign policy as one reason why the Supreme Court should not strike them down, since it’s an area where courts have long given deference to the executive branch.

The challengers, on the other hand, say that tariffs amount to a domestic tax because they’re paid by American companies that import goods, and taxation belongs to Congress.

US trade deficits are nothing new

Trump justified his sweeping tariffs on most U.S. trading partners by declaring that the country’s trade deficit amounted to a national emergency.

But the U.S. has been importing more than it exports for five decades. It hasn’t run a trade surplus since 1975.

There is beefed-up security around the court

Streets around the building are closed, as has recently been the case on days the court is in session. With Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and members of Congress expected for the arguments, security is even tighter than usual.

What happens if the Supreme Court rules against Trump?

The president has warned the United States will be rendered “defenseless” if he loses. But he’d actually still have plenty of options to keep taxing imports aggressively.

He can use other laws he deployed in his first term and can reach for more, including one aimed specifically at addressing trade imbalances and a previously unused Depression-era statute that allows for up to 50% tariffs against countries that treat American businesses unfairly.

He just won’t have nearly boundless authority to impose any tariff he wants anytime he wants to.

Livestream should begin a few minutes after 10 a.m. Eastern time

A buzzer and the court marshal’s cry, “All rise,” will signal the start of the session, the justices emerging from behind red curtains to take their seats at the court’s curved mahogany bench.

The livestream won’t kick in for several minutes, until after the ceremonial swearing-in of lawyers to the Supreme Court bar.