Melania Trump wishes strength and toys from Santa during visit with hospitalized children

First lady Melania Trump reads "How Does Santa Go Down the Chimney?" to children and their families at Children's National Hospital, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Allison Robbert)

WASHINGTON – Melania Trump on Friday visited a children's hospital and wished the patients strength and lots of toys from Santa Claus as she continued a decades-old tradition for first ladies.

Two patients — an 11-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl — escorted her into the festively decorated atrium at Children's National hospital in the nation's capital. Trump sat in a big red chair in front of a tall Christmas tree and read, “How Does Santa Go Down the Chimney?” by Mac Barnett, for about two dozen child patients and others in the audience.

Recommended Videos

After closing the book, she wished the children strength and “lots of toys."

“I'm sure Santa will visit all of you this Christmas and bring you a lot of toys, so i wish you all a very merry Christmas and happy new year,” she said. “I wish you a lot of strength and love.”

President Donald Trump “is sending love and best wishes as well," she said.

The first lady chatted individually with the children in the audience before she went off to visit privately with patients in the hospital's hematology and oncology wing.

The Santa Claus in the room slipped her a gold-colored coin that said, “Believe” and “Merry Christmas.” She brought gifts for the patients, including tree ornaments stamped with “Be Best,” the name of her child well-being initiative.

The hospital visit continued a holiday tradition started by Bess Truman, who was first lady from 1945 to 1953.