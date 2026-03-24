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Politics

U.S. Park Police officer released from hospital after being shot in vehicle in Washington

Associated Press

FILE - An armed U.S. Park Police officer keeps watch, Aug. 19, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) (Jacquelyn Martin, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

WASHINGTON – A U.S. Park Police officer shot during what authorities called an ambush was released from the hospital Tuesday, the Park Police said in a posting on its X account.

The officer, whose identity was not disclosed, was shot Monday evening as he drove in an unmarked vehicle in a Washington neighborhood near its line with Maryland. Park Police Chief Scott Brecht said in a press briefing that the officer was working on an investigation when two gunmen fired at him. The chief declined to give specifics of the investigation.

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The officer was shot in the shoulder, according to a law enforcement official who was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The investigation, which is being conducted jointly by the Park Police and Washington's Metropolitan Police Department, continues. Brecht said authorities were searching for two suspects.

Jeffery Carroll, Washington’s interim police chief, said at the press briefing that the officer was targeted and it was possible the gunmen knew he was a police officer.

Federal officials said they were assisting in the investigation.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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