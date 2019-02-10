Councilman Brockhouse announces run against SA Mayor Nirenberg

SAN ANTONIO - City Councilman Greg Brockhouse announced his entry into the race for San Antonio mayor on Saturday.

Brockhouse, who has been serving as councilman for District 6 since 2017, made his announcement to over 100 people in front of Del Bravo Record Shop on the city's West Side.

He told his supporters that his main reason for running against incumbent Ron Nirenberg is to correct missed opportunities from the past two years.

"I think we are stuck right now. We need a bolder vision. We need a stronger leadership. We need to get back to the basics in City Hall. We need to raise people's wages, and we need to earn more money. Families need more money," Brockhouse said.

"We need to control crime, and we need to work together as a group of neighborhoods and communities to build the best San Antonio possible," he said.

Brockhouse is among the half-dozen people who have already filed paperwork to run for mayor.

All candidates have the next several months to campaign before the official mayoral race takes place on May 4.

