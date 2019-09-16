Porch pirate steals irreplaceable family photos from northwest Bexar County home

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - A Bexar County family is devastated after finding out a package containing priceless photos of deceased family members was stolen off their front porch.

Bob Lancaster said the package was taken from their porch in Geronimo Forest at 3:18 p.m. last Thursday.

Video from his doorbell camera captured a woman as she ran from his home.

The package contained framed family photos and a bowl, which had sentimental value for the family.

"My wife is heartbroken over this loss and the sense of violation," Lancaster said.

Lancaster said he found the empty shipping box Friday evening, discarded on the side of the road a couple blocks from his house.

He's urging anyone with information to contact the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

