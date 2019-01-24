Portion of Wurzbach Parkway to close for land bridge construction

SAN ANTONIO - A portion of Wurzbach Parkway will be closed for several months as construction crews prepare the area where the new Hardberger Park Land Bridge will be located.

San Antonio Transportation and Capital Improvements announced the closure Wednesday, warning commuters of the upcoming construction.

((Scroll below to view the map showing the construction area and closures))

On Monday, the right lanes in both directions between Military Highway and Blanco Road on Wurzbach Parkway will be closed.

TCI officials said the closures will take place Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and could last several months.

The sidewalks and bicycle lanes in the affected area will also be closed during the time of the construction.

