President Trump, nation share support, prayers for victims in Santa Fe school shooting

HOUSTON - Moments after the nation learned of the devastating news of another fatal school shooting, many have taken to social media to send their prayers and messages of support.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the active shooter situation on Friday has left eight to 10 people dead at a Houston-area high school.

Authorities said the shooting occurred around 8 a.m. at Santa Fe High School, which is southeast of Houston.

Since the shooting, one person was taken into custody and HCSO officials said a second one has been detained.

Scroll below to see the responses from President Donald Trump to Vice President Mike Pence and more:

School shooting in Texas. Early reports not looking good. God bless all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2018

To the students, families, teachers of Santa Fe High School, all of those affected and the entire community: We are with you, you are in our prayers, and you're in the prayers of the American people. pic.twitter.com/8bhPWyK7vR — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) May 18, 2018

My heart goes out to Santa Fe and all of Texas today. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 18, 2018

I’m on my way to Santa Fe High School. Will be briefed soon. Press conference at 1:00 to provide update. https://t.co/ayXt9n3KRA — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 18, 2018

We are carefully monitoring the situation in Santa Fe. This agency stands ready to assist in any way necessary. Please pray for the victims' families, as well as teachers, administrators, and law enforcement officers actively working on the scene now. — TX AG's Office (@TXAG) May 18, 2018

Absolutely horrific. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 18, 2018

My heart and concerns are with #SantaFe students, parents, faculty and law enforcement as we watch this sad campus shooting unfold. #SantaFeHighSchool — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) May 18, 2018

To everyone at Santa Fe high school ,I hope youre safe, I’m so sorry this is happening, and I’m so sorry that it continues to https://t.co/zLRbrizYiD one should be in the situation that youre all currently in. Im not going to say thoughts and prayers but instead policy and action — Sarah Chadwick (@Sarahchadwickk) May 18, 2018

Thinking of our neighbors in Santa Fe from @ToyotaCenter — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 18, 2018

Santa Fe High, you didn’t deserve this. You deserve peace all your lives, not just after a tombstone saying that is put over you. You deserve more than Thoughts and Prayers, and after supporting us by walking out we will be there to support you by raising up your voices. — Emma González (@Emma4Change) May 18, 2018

Heidi and I are keeping all the students and faculty at Santa Fe High School in our prayers this morning, along with all first responders on the scene. Please be safe and heed warnings from local officials. https://t.co/5Un3Y4IA86 — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) May 18, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those in Santa Fe this morning. — Fort Bend ISD (@FortBendISD) May 18, 2018

To the students and faculty of Santa Fe High School, we are with you. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/3DYXOhmwsP — March For Our Lives (@AMarch4OurLives) May 18, 2018

Today is my last day of school at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high and I find out there’s been a shooting in Texas at Santa Fe high school. My heart aches for them. 💔 — Kyra Parrow (@longlivekcx) May 18, 2018

