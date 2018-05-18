News

President Trump, nation share support, prayers for victims in Santa Fe school shooting

‘Early reports not looking good, God bless all,' Trumps says in tweet

By Adrian Garcia - Digital Journalist

HOUSTON - Moments after the nation learned of the devastating news of another fatal school shooting, many have taken to social media to send their prayers and messages of support.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the active shooter situation on Friday has left eight to 10 people dead at a Houston-area high school.

More News Headlines

Authorities said the shooting occurred around 8 a.m. at Santa Fe High School, which is southeast of Houston.

LIVE COVERAGE: Possible explosive devices located at Santa Fe High School, 8-10 killed

Since the shooting, one person was taken into custody and HCSO officials said a second one has been detained.

Scroll below to see the responses from President Donald Trump to Vice President Mike Pence and more: 

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.