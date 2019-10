SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Pets Alive is asking for help from the public.

The group said Animal Care Services is at maximum capacity and all the San Antonio Pets Alive locations are full, with no open kennels.

"We NEED fosters now," the organization said in a statement. "Puppies and small dogs are most at risk of dying and will not survive tomorrow if we cannot find fosters to step up!"

Email placement@sanantoniopetsalive.org to help.

