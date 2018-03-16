Ramon Ayala to headline 2018 Poteet Strawberry Festival

POTEET, Texas - Conjunto star Ramón Ayala will headline the 71st Annual Poteet Strawberry Festival, event coordinators announced Thursday.

The festival will kick off April 13 and run through April 15. Ayala will perform on April 14 at 11:30 p.m.

Other musical acts include Kevin Fowler, the Spazmatics, Duelo, Foghat, Little Texas and Tanya Tucker. A full list of performers can be found on the event website.

General admission ranges from $5 to $15. Coupons can be purchased for $1 each. A list of foods available during the festival and their prices can be found online.

Proceeds from the festival fund approximately 30 scholarships given to local students pursuing higher education.

"Several years ago, to supply additional support and encouragement for these ambitious young people, the Poteet Strawberry Festival pledged continuing scholarships to those students who remained in college and maintained their grades," the festival website states. "The purpose was to see that those who wished to graduate and earn a degree could, enabling them to become more productive citizens."

