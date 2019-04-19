Records: Officer coached woman on how to recant domestic violence allegations

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio police officer was suspended for five days last month after he tried to pursue a "personal relationship" with a woman who had reported being assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, then coached the woman on how to recant her allegations of assault, records show.

Antonio De Leon was suspended in connection with a domestic violence incident he handled Oct. 28, 2018. In that incident, a woman reported being assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, Emmanuel Leandro Gonzales, while at a downtown bar.

According to a police report for the incident, Gonzales' ex-girlfriend, Desiree Rodriguez, and her friend coincidentally showed up at the bar where Gonzales was. Rodriguez and Gonzales exchanged words, according to police.

Rodriguez told authorities that as bouncers escorted her out of the bar following a dispute with Gonzales, he grabbed her by the hair and hit her on the left side of her forehead, the report states. Officers wrote in the report that she had a small bump with bruising.

While Rodriguez and her friend were outside of the bar, Rodriguez was approached by a man who asked for her phone number, the report states. The man's advances enraged Gonzales and a fight ensued, according to witness accounts in the report.

Rodriguez and her friend were about to leave in Rodriguez's friend's car when Gonzales ran up to the passenger's side window of the car, which was slightly open, reached in, and pulled on the window, causing it to shatter, the report states.

Police were called and Gonzales was subsequently booked on charges of criminal mischief for the broken window and assault causing bodily injury - married for allegedly punching Rodriguez, records show.

According to online court records, Gonzales is currently out on bond on both charges.

Suspension paperwork for De Leon states that the officer began a text message conversation with Rodriguez later that same evening. The documents state that De Leon apparently attempted to "pursue a personal relationship" with Rodriguez, though the nature of the relationship is not stated in disciplinary records. De Leon also "coached and directed" Rodriguez on how to recant her accusations of assault against Gonzales, records show.

De Leon forfeited five days of leave in lieu of serving the suspension without pay.

