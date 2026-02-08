Warm Stretch Continues Across South‑Central Texas

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

TEMPERATURES: Well above average

RAIN CHANCES: Tuesday night or even early Wednesday,

EXTENDED: Temperatures well above seasonal averages

FORECAST

We are seeing additional moisture, leading to low clouds and patchy fog each morning especially east of I‑35.

While a weak mid‑level disturbance may spark a few sprinkles over the Edwards Plateau this morning, widespread rain is not expected. Afternoon temperatures will cool slightly with the increased cloud cover, but they’ll remain warmer than normal for early February.

EARLY-WEEK RAIN CHANCES

A slow‑moving upper‑level trough near Baja California will be the main driver of next week’s weather pattern. Recent model trends suggest the trough may not move through until Tuesday night or even early Wednesday, which could keep rain chances lingering a bit longer than previously forecast.

Limited instability means thunderstorms are unlikely. Most areas will see a tenth of an inch or less, so drought conditions won’t worsen, and daily plans should remain largely unaffected.

EXTENDED FORECAST

A persistent southerly flow will keep temperatures well above seasonal averages all week. Highs will hold steady in the 70s to low 80s, with nighttime lows in the 50s. Another upper‑level trough and surface front bring the next opportunity for rain, though timing and coverage remain uncertain

