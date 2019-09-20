Registration for 2020 San Antonio Rodeo mutton bustin' now open

Registration for the 2020 San Antonio Rodeo is open.
This event is a fan favorite and is available for children ages 4-7 who weigh less than 55 pounds at the time of competition.
Entries are accepted online and the lucky contestants who are chosen are randomly selected from a pool of qualified entries.
Winners will be notified no later than Dec. 1.
Riders selected to participate will have to pay a fee of $50.
Mutton bustin' takes place during every rodeo performance, with the exception of the finals.
