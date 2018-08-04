Residents graduate from Bexar County Sheriff's Citizens Academy

SAN ANTONIO - A group of local residents have a new level of understanding and respect for law enforcement.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office hosted its graduation ceremony for the Sheriff's Citizens Academy on Friday evening.

Over a 13-week period, participants received training on defensive tactics and "shoot or don't shoot" scenarios. They also all received interactive training on active shooter situations.

This is the second and last academy the Sheriff's Office will offer this year.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.