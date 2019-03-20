Reward offered for information in Andreen McDonald case

SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and location of the person or people responsible for crimes against Andreen McDonald.

McDonald was last seen on Feb. 28 near her home off Solitude Cove in North Bexar County.

Hundreds of volunteers have been searching for the missing mother since her disappearance, and there is a Facebook page dedicated to finding her.

Andreen's husband, Andre McDonald, is currently in jail on a $2 million bond on a charge of tampering with evidence relating to the investigation surrounding her disappearance.

Andre was seen driving a silver Chevrolet Malibu, black Porsche Macan and red Jaguar F-Type after Andreen disappeared.

Anyone with information that leads to the felony arrest of a party responsible for crimes against McDonald is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP(7867).

Crime Stoppers does not pay for information about missing persons. Missing persons tips are anonymous, but Crime Stoppers cannot pay rewards for information unless a crime has occurred.

The search for McDonald continues, and Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar has asked anyone who comes across something they think might be evidence to call the Sheriff's Office.

"Call us and let us come out and be the determining factor on that," he said. "Don't touch it, but you know, certainly keep an eye on whatever the evidence might be that you feel it might be pertinent and give us a call at 210-335-6070."

