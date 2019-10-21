Robber ties up restaurant employee, steals cash from safe, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A restaurant worker experienced a scary ordeal overnight after police say a man brandishing a handgun zip tied the employee in an office, and then stole cash from the safe.

The incident occurred just after 1 a.m. at the Zio's Italian Kitchen in 12800 block of Interstate 10 West near DeZavala Road.

According to police, the assailant had a bandana around his face and ambushed the employee, forcing them into the manager's office at gunpoint.

Police said the suspect then stole an undisclosed amount of cash from a safe before fleeing.

Responding officers were eventually able to free the victim.

Police said the investigation into the robbery is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.