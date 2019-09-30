Robbers threaten clerk, rob Shell gas station before fleeing, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspects responsible for the robbery of a Shell gas station on the city's West Side.

The robbery occurred Sept. 23 at the gas station in the 3500 block of Culebra Road near St. Mary's University.

According to police, one of the suspects (seen above) threatened the clerk with a handgun and demanded money while the other held the door open and was the lookout.

Police said one of the suspects fired a shot while inside the store.

Once the suspects got the money, they fled in a four-door vehicle, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.