Bexar County faces backlog of voter registration applications ahead of March primary

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County is dealing with a backlog of voter registration applications ahead of the March primary, according to the Bexar County Elections Department.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the department attributed the slowdown in processing registrations to issues with the Texas Secretary of State’s software.

“The Bexar County Elections Administrator is working with the Secretary of State’s office to address these issues,” the department said. “All pending voter registrations will be processed, well in time, for the start of Early Voting in the 2026 Primary Election.”

The upcoming primary election will determine which candidates will represent the Democratic and Republican parties in the November general election.

During a KSAT Q&A, Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones said there is a backlog of about 4,000 voter registration applications that need to be processed.

“This is different than the backlog that was experienced in November,” Jones said. “That was addressed they hired a bunch of people and got that done.”

Key election dates:

Feb. 2: Last day to register to vote

Feb.17-27: Early voting period

Feb. 20: Last day to apply for mail-in ballots

March 3: Election Day and deadline for mail-in ballots to be returned

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters are encouraged to register as soon as possible to ensure their applications are processed in time for the primary.

KSAT plans to follow up with county officials for more details on efforts to clear the backlog.

Any resident having trouble confirming their registration status is encouraged to call the elections office at 210-335-8683 (VOTE).

