'Rock of Love' star Bret Michaels to headline St. Mary's Fiesta Oyster Bake

SAN ANTONIO - Poison singer Bret Michaels and his band, the Bret Michaels Band, will headline St. Mary's Fiesta Oyster Bake on April 21.
Michaels made the announcement in a video message posted to the Fiesta Oyster Bake page Tuesday afternoon.
General admission to Oyster Bake starts at $20.50. Tickets can be purchased online.
The annual event, which will occur on April 20 and 21 this year, benefits St. Mary's University student scholarships and university and alumni programs.
The following artists will perform April 20:
- Lou Gramm*
- Vic Vaga - Rod Stewart tribute show
- Roger Creager*
- Maddie and Tae
- Mario Flores and the Soda Creek Band
- Fito Olivares*
- La Tropa F
- Isabel Marie
- Mike Jones*
- King Kyle Lee and Gabby Annalyse
- Third Root
- DJ Ultra Sonic and DJ Robbie Rob
The following artists will perform April 21:
- Bret Michaels*
- Everclear
- Cinderella's Tom Keifer
- Drowning Pool
- Back in Black
- Whiskey Bliss
- Miss Genafire
- Rockwave
- Kevin Fowler*
- Tucker Beathard
- Cory Morrow
- Clay Hollis Band
- Vanessa Lynn Bird
- Jimmy Gonzalez y Grupo Mazz*
- Dezigual
- Bidi Bidi Banda
- Raulito Navaira y Remedio
- Volcan
*- headliners
