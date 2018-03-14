'Rock of Love' star Bret Michaels to headline St. Mary's Fiesta Oyster Bake

Mychal Watts/Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO - Poison singer Bret Michaels and his band, the Bret Michaels Band, will headline St. Mary's Fiesta Oyster Bake on April 21.

Michaels made the announcement in a video message posted to the Fiesta Oyster Bake page Tuesday afternoon.

General admission to Oyster Bake starts at $20.50. Tickets can be purchased online.

The annual event, which will occur on April 20 and 21 this year, benefits St. Mary's University student scholarships and university and alumni programs.

The following artists will perform April 20:

Lou Gramm*

Vic Vaga - Rod Stewart tribute show

Roger Creager*

Maddie and Tae

Mario Flores and the Soda Creek Band

Fito Olivares*

La Tropa F

Isabel Marie

Mike Jones*

King Kyle Lee and Gabby Annalyse

Third Root

DJ Ultra Sonic and DJ Robbie Rob

The following artists will perform April 21:

Bret Michaels*

Everclear

Cinderella's Tom Keifer

Drowning Pool

Back in Black

Whiskey Bliss

Miss Genafire

Rockwave

Kevin Fowler*

Tucker Beathard

Cory Morrow

Clay Hollis Band

Vanessa Lynn Bird

Jimmy Gonzalez y Grupo Mazz*

Dezigual

Bidi Bidi Banda

Raulito Navaira y Remedio

Volcan

*- headliners

