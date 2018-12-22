SA cancer survivor gifts blankets to patients going through chemo

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio cancer survivor is paying it forward by donating comfort items to patients going through chemotherapy: blankets.

When Kasi McCormick was going through chemo, her family brought her a new soft blanket for each appointment.

McCormick said the blankets provided her a sense of comfort, bringing some happiness during the nine-month fight against cancer. She hopes to bring that same joy to others.

"To be honest, hospital blankets aren't the greatest and they're stark white and they're uncomfortable," McCormick said. "When you're going through chemo, you're pretty cold, so it's just a way to cheer up a room but also make you feel a little better while you're getting treatment."

On Friday, McCormick donated 67 blankets to North Central Baptist Hospital, exceeding her goal of 30.

McCormick said she hopes to collect at least 100 blankets for another donation in March.

