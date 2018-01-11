SA city leaders raise awareness to end human trafficking

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio city leaders want to raise awareness and put an end to human trafficking.

January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month, but the problem happens all year.

Members with the Rape Crisis Center said San Antonio is in a unique position to impact human trafficking on a national level, given the city’s intersection of Interstates 10 and 35, which are two main corridors used to traffic people.

Approximately 20 percent of human trafficking in the U.S. happens in Texas.

Members with the Rape Crisis Center said one in five survivors remembers coming through Texas at some point.

City leaders stood together Thursday to spread the message that San Antonio will not tolerate human trafficking.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to call San Antonio police at 210-207-2313.

