SA karaoke world mourns loss of Mr. Wonderful

SAN ANTONIO - The death of 72-year-old Oliver London, a longtime fixture on the karaoke circuit in San Antonio, over the weekend is under investigation.

Although the case is now in the hands of San Antonio Police Department homicide detectives, the Bexar County Medical Examiner is awaiting toxicology results that could take up to 12 weeks before ruling on London’s cause and manner of death.

Debra Huff said all she knows for certain is that the man known as "Mr. Wonderful" is going to be missed by many.

“Mr. Wonderful never met a stranger,” Huff said.

“I felt like I was his little sister,” she said, because that’s what he always called her. But what he’ll be most remembered for, she said, is his love of karaoke.

“You would never know how old he was when he got up on stage,” Huff said.

Huff said London had told her that he’d been singing and dancing all his life, even in Korea, where he served in the U.S. Army and where he earned the nickname “Mr. Wonderful.”

Huff, who is also known as Karaoke Dee Dee, said London would often perform during her shows, especially “old school music, a lot of Motown, Stevie Wonder.”

And, she said, he’d do it in style, in color-coordinated suits and hats to match.

“He was a sharp-dressed man. That’s true,” Huff said.

Huff said London's family didn’t live in San Antonio, so at one time he’d said, she and his fans were his “karaoke family.”

Sadly, she said, London's last performance was during Juneteenth at Comanche Park.

“A lot of people didn’t realize that was the last time they were going to see him," Huff said.

