SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man will spend the next 30 years in federal prison for producing child pornography.

Tommy Ray Garcia, 23, pleaded guilty in January.

His admitted crimes included recording himself sexually assaulting a 16-month-old girl and then putting the videos and pictures on social media.

In addition to his prison sentence, a judge ordered Garcia be placed on a supervised release for 10 years following the completion of his sentence.

