SAFD kicks off 'Fill the Boot' campaign this week

SAN ANTONIO - The annual "Fill the Boot" fundraiser benefiting the Muscular Dystrophy Association is returning this week.

The San Antonio Fire Department and members of the San Antonio Professional Firefighters Association Local 624 will kick off its annual fundraising campaign with a news conference Wednesday.

The campaign helps kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases.

The fundraiser has been in existence for more than 60 years.

Firefighters and SAPFA members will hit the streets with boots from April 5-7, asking for donations for their cause.

Funds raised will also go toward research, support programs and care centers, and will help send more than 45 local kids to MDA summer camp at Camp Aranzazu in Rockport.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.