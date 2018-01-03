Saint Louis Zoo celebrates historic birth of eight cheetah cubs

ST. LOUIS - The Saint Louis Zoo is celebrating the birth of eight cheetah cubs born on Nov. 26.

The large litter is a first for the zoo.

Cheetahs usually give birth to between two to eight cubs at a time, according to National Geographic.

The cubs -- three males and five females -- are all doing well and will remain with their mother in a private, indoor maternity den for the next several months.

Cheetahs typically nurse their young between 16 and 24 months.

The cheetah can reach speeds of up to almost 70 miles an hour in just three seconds — faster than a sports car.

