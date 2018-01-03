San Antonio mom's hilarious Animoji fail makes national headlines

SAN ANTONIO - A tweet from one San Antonio girl has taken off on social media with more than 141,000 shares and 6.65 million views in less than one week.

The tweet is a short Animoji video the girl’s mother sent to her sister.

The talking unicorn is an animation of the mother’s face, telling her daughter she’ll be home after she grabs some food at Chick-fil-A.

The video was picked up by HLN, a national news network.

Just a heads-up -- there’s an R-rated word at the end.

Watch the Animoji video below:

y’all. my momma was trynna send my sister an animoji and this is what happened. i died 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PR4KJk9YsO — january 22 ✨ (@nmariesinclair) December 29, 2017

After finding out the video went viral, the mom made a follow-up Animoji video.

Spoiler: She’s still got the cough.

y’all somebody get my momma she still going. 😂 pic.twitter.com/iZJYDRH7Gy — january 22 ✨ (@nmariesinclair) December 30, 2017

The tweet made national headlines:

