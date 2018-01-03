News

San Antonio mom's hilarious Animoji fail makes national headlines

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator
SAN ANTONIO - A tweet from one San Antonio girl has taken off on social media with more than 141,000 shares and 6.65 million views in less than one week.

The tweet is a short Animoji video the girl’s mother sent to her sister.

The talking unicorn is an animation of the mother’s face, telling her daughter she’ll be home after she grabs some food at Chick-fil-A.

The video was picked up by HLN, a national news network.

Just a heads-up -- there’s an R-rated word at the end.

Watch the Animoji video below:

After finding out the video went viral, the mom made a follow-up Animoji video.

Spoiler: She’s still got the cough.

The tweet made national headlines:

