Congressman Henry Cuellar speaks on pardon, criticism and Texas redistricting

SAN ANTONIO – Congressman Henry Cuellar expressed surprise and gratitude after receiving a presidential pardon on Wednesday, saying he did not seek it out but appreciated the support.

“I got a text from a reporter asking me to comment on the pardon, and I thought she was talking about another pardon for he president of Honduras,” Cuellar said. “I had to read that twice.”

Cuellar credited his daughters for sending a letter requesting the pardon on his behalf.

“My daughters, Christina and Catherine, as daughters seeing their mom and dad go through a very difficult time, they sent the letter,” he said.

President Donald Trump announced that he would pardon U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Laredo) and his wife, Imelda, on Wednesday. The couple faced federal bribery charges related to alleged dealings with Azerbaijan.

Trump said he made the decision because Cuellar had spoken out against the Biden administration’s border policies.

The pardon eliminates what had been a major vulnerability for the Laredo-area Democrat as he prepares for a challenging re-election campaign next year.

Cuellar expressed thanks to President Trump and to God for the pardon.

“I’m very thankful to the president. I want to thank the president, President Trump, for this,” Cuellar said. “I want to thank God. It’s difficult. I don’t wish this on anybody.”

Cuellar said he has not yet spoken directly with Trump but hopes to do so at the upcoming White House Christmas party.

Addressing potential criticism about the pardon, Cuellar denied any backdoor dealings.

“There was no back deals anywhere,” he said. “I’m a Democrat, conservative Democrat, and I will continue being bipartisan.”

He emphasized his commitment to representing his district and working across party lines.

“I represent my district, and I’ll continue doing that. I will work with Democrats, I will work with Republicans, I will work with the president depending on what the issue is,” Cuellar said.

Cuellar also discussed the recent Supreme Court decision on midterm redistricting, which removed him from Bexar County and Guadalupe County, areas he has represented for years.

“I don’t like midterm redistricting. I think they ought to be done after a census, the way it’s been done for years,” Cuellar said.

He lamented the impact on his district but remained hopeful.

Cuellar is seeking his 12th term in Congress.

