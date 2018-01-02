The internet is trolling Oregon for not pumping its own gas

MEDFORD, Oregon - An Oregon news station’s Facebook post has gone viral following a state policy change at gas stations.

A new law allows self-service at the pumps for gas stations in Oregon, which might seem strange to Texans, who all pump their own gas.

It’s illegal to pump your own gas in New Jersey and Oregon and in one city in New York — these areas have full-service gas stations.

The responses to the post's question -- "Do you think Oregon should allow self-serve gas stations statewide?” -- are gaining likes almost as quickly as the post itself.

Some of the top comments are:

"Man. It's like those people in infomercials who can't perform menial tasks.

"Do you have trouble pumping your own gas?"

*guy grabs pump handle and sprays himself in the face*

"Then do we have the state for YOU!”

"Being Texan, it’s nice to get to laugh at another state for something incredibly backwards for once 🤣👏🏼 Thanks, Oregon."

"One time, my dad came to Oregon and pumped his own gas. The street immediately lit on fire and he caused massive recession countrywide because he took away 20 billion jobs by pumping his own gas..."

Some Oregon natives are responding to the backlash:

"I don't even know HOW to pump gas and I am 62, native Oregonian.....I say NO THANKS! I don't want to smell like gasoline!"

"I've lived in this state all my life and I REFUSE to pump my own gas. I had to do it once in California while visiting my brother and almost died doing it. This a service only qualified people should perform. I will literally park at the pump and wait until someone pumps my gas. I can't even."

"Yuck! Pumping my on fuel in freezing temperatures and handling a nasty ole fuel nozzle that 50 other people have touched that day (and who knows what cooties are on there), no thank you. It’s nice to not have to pump your own fuel."

Read the full post, along with comments here:

