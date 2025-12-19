Skip to main content
Clear icon
58º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Woman scammed out of $36K by caller who instructed her to deposit funds into Bitcoin ATM, BCSO says
Taking rainbows off the road: San Antonio to install Pride sidewalks after crosswalk removal ordered by state

Local News

Construction worker dies near The Rim after falling from scaffolding, SAFD says

Man suffered a heart attack when he fell Thursday, officials say

Alexandra Diaz, Executive Producer

Police Crime Tape (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

SAN ANTONIO – One construction worker is dead after falling from scaffolding Thursday afternoon near The Rim, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The man fell after suffering a heart attack around 4:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of Rim Pass, a department spokesperson said.

Recommended Videos

Medics attempted to resuscitate the man, SAFD said, but the man was pronounced dead.

Additional details, such as the worker’s name, were not immediately available.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos