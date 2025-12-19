Construction worker dies near The Rim after falling from scaffolding, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – One construction worker is dead after falling from scaffolding Thursday afternoon near The Rim, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The man fell after suffering a heart attack around 4:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of Rim Pass, a department spokesperson said.

Medics attempted to resuscitate the man, SAFD said, but the man was pronounced dead.

Additional details, such as the worker’s name, were not immediately available.

