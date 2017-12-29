Stanford band mocks Texas, Whataburger during Alamo Bowl halftime performance

SAN ANTONIO - The Stanford marching band is learning the hard way, “You Don’t Mess with Texas,” and much less the state’s most iconic fast-food chain, Whataburger.

The band performed a tribute to what it called "alternative facts" during halftime of Thursday night’s Valero Alamo Bowl against TCU.

FOLLOW RJ ON TWITTER I EMAIL IDEAS: rmarquez@ksat.com

The performance poked fun at Texans’ pride and many statewide issues, including the border wall, which led to boos from the crowd.

Stanford band hears some boos for halftime reference to border wall and even more boos for a Whataburger reference Just imagine if that Pac-16 thing would have happened. Good times. — Chuck Carlton (@ChuckCarltonDMN) December 29, 2017

In its tribute to alternative facts, the Stanford band says Texans love Whataburger. 'Nothing ordinary about it.' — Carlos A. Mendez (@calexmendez) December 29, 2017

The band received some of its loudest boos from the crowd when it joked about Whataburger and queso dip.

“Everything is super normal here, yup, for instance, we all love Whataburger, a fast-food chain that apparently only serves water,” the band’s announcer said over the stadium’s speakers. "And of course, there’s queso, the popular sports drink that Texans use as a refreshing alternative to Gatorade, yum.”

Whataburger immediately took to social media to respond to the band’s joke by tweeting, “Maybe if the Stanford band had some Whataburger they wouldn’t be so unhappy.”

Maybe if the Stanford band had some Whataburger they wouldn’t be so unhappy — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) December 29, 2017

The band’s performance was posted on Facebook. Check it out below and let us know what you think.

Copyright 2017 by KSAT - All rights reserved.