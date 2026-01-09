Update: Chance of storms today, gusty winds tonight, and a near-freeze early Sunday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

DRIZZLE, THEN A FEW STORMS: 30% of showers & storms midday into early afternoon

COLD FRONT TONIGHT: Gusts to 40 mph possible Saturday morning

CLOSE CALL SUNDAY AM: Temps in the 30s Sunday morning, some near freezing

FORECAST

CHANCE FOR SHOWER, STORM TODAY

A busy 48 hours lie ahead. As for today, expect some sprinkles or drizzle for your morning commute. As more energy arrives around midday, a few showers or even a storm may develop along and east of I-35. A strong storm cannot be ruled out. Any rain will push east by late afternoon hours. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and a high in the low-70s.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

COLD FRONT TONIGHT, TURNING VERY WINDY

A strong front will push through after midnight. Very strong winds will develop out of the north behind the boundary. Gusts of 40 mph are possible from roughly 3am through 10am Saturday.

Winds gusts tonight & early tomorrow (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

WIND CHILLS SATURDAY MORNING

As strong winds continue early on Saturday, along with cold temperatures, wind chills will dip into the 30s. Winds will slowly subside Saturday afternoon. Mostly sunny skies will allow temperatures to rebound into the upper-50s.

Forecast wind chill Saturday morning (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

CLOSE CALL SUNDAY MORNING

Once winds calm, temperatures will drop quickly Saturday night into Sunday morning. An important factor on just how cold it will get will be cloud cover. Right now, we expect cloud cover to remain fairly thin. This means temperatures will dip into the 30s in San Antonio. Those inside 1604 will see a close call, but may stay just above the freezing mark. Those outside the city center will be near freezing. In the Hill Country and west of San Antonio, freezing temperatures are likely.

Lows Sunday morning (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

