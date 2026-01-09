TxDOT: Weekend closure planned for Interstate 10, Loop 1604 on Northwest Side

A file image of construction at the Interstate 10 and Loop 1604 interchange on the Northwest Side of San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – Weekend road closures are planned this weekend to allow for bridge construction on the Northwest Side, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

According to TxDOT, the closure will be in place from 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, through 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 12, 2026, weather permitting.

The construction is part of the ongoing Loop 1604 North Expansion Project.

Map of planned closures on the Northwest Side from Friday, Jan. 9 through Monday, Jan. 12. (TxDOT)

The bridge work at the Loop 1604 and Interstate 10 interchange features one of the tallest flyovers in the state.

Last year, TxDOT completed nine ramp projects across the San Antonio metropolitan area.

Where will the closures be in place?

Closures will be in place at the following locations:

Eastbound (EB) Loop 1604 mainlanes at the I-10 interchange

Westbound (WB) Loop 1604 mainlanes at the I-10 interchange

EB I-10 frontage road at the Loop 1604 interchange

WB I-10 frontage road at the Loop 1604 interchange

TxDOT said law enforcement officials will be present to help direct traffic through intersections near the closures. Drivers are asked to pay attention to traffic signage for detours

Detour information

EB Loop 1604 main lanes

Drivers on the EB Loop 1604 main lanes looking to continue through the I-10 interchange will exit via the last exit ramp before the interchange and follow the EB Loop 1604 frontage road through the interchange. Drivers may re-enter the EB Loop 1604 main lanes via the first available entrance ramp.

WB Loop 1604 main lanes

Drivers on the WB Loop 1604 main lanes looking to continue through the I-10 interchange will exit via the last exit ramp before the interchange and follow the WB Loop 1604 frontage road through the interchange. Drivers may re-enter the WB Loop 1604 main lanes via the first available entrance ramp.

EB I-10 Frontage Road

Drivers on the EB I-10 frontage road looking to continue through the Loop 1604 interchange will keep right to enter the WB Loop 1604 frontage road. They will follow it to the La Cantera Parkway intersection and make a U-turn to enter the EB Loop 1604 frontage road. Drivers will keep right to re-enter the EB I-10 frontage road.

WB I-10 Frontage Road

Drivers on the WB I-10 frontage road looking to continue through the Loop 1604 interchange will keep right to enter the EB Loop 1604 frontage road. They will follow it to the Vance Jackson Road intersection and make a signalized U-turn to enter the WB Loop 1604 frontage road. Drivers will keep right to re-enter the WB I-10 frontage road.

