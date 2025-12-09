TxDOT shares what’s next for Loop 1604 flyover expansion, plans for UTSA Boulevard exit on far Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Transportation has opened seven of eight planned flyovers at the Loop 1604 and Interstate 10 interchange, marking significant progress in one of San Antonio’s major highway expansion projects.

“We’re right under 70% complete. So almost three-fourths of the way complete,” said Jennifer Serold, TxDOT spokesperson.

The final scheduled major weekend closure of the interchange has concluded, with only minor closures expected through December and the holiday season. The eighth flyover, connecting Loop 1604 West to I-10 West toward Boerne, is scheduled to open by mid-2026, weather permitting.

The project’s next phase focuses on constructing a new bridge on Loop 1604 over I-10.

“After they finish that, then they’ll move down to I-10 and expand those main lanes and create that new ramp to the UTSA out by Costco,” Serold said.

Impact on UTSA Access

The ongoing construction has created challenges for local drivers, particularly those heading to the University of Texas at San Antonio main campus. The closure of UTSA Boulevard, a primary access route, has forced commuters to seek alternatives.

“If we’re trying to get home from work and things like that, it just it’s taken longer,” said Nancy, a local commuter.

Traffic that typically used the UTSA exit now diverts to De Zavala Road, causing delays during peak hours. TxDOT is addressing this by constructing a new bypass ramp solution.

“Work is already underway to build the new exit ramp to UTSA. And what it’s going to be — it’s going to be more of a bypass ramp,” Serold explained.

The new ramp will carry drivers from eastbound I-10 past La Cantera and under Loop 1604 directly to UTSA Boulevard.

Significant Improvements Expected

The project represents a major upgrade from the previous infrastructure.

“We went from an old-style cloverleaf, which really slowed people down when they were making that transition from 1604 onto I-10. And with these flyover ramps, it provides a direct connection. So you don’t need to slow down; you don’t need to make a big U-turn,” Serold said.

According to TxDOT, once completed, the project will reduce commute times across north Bexar County by more than 76%. The entire project is scheduled for completion by the end of 2026.

Despite current inconveniences, some residents remain optimistic.

“I just know that when it’s all said and done, it’ll be worth it,” said Dennis, a local resident.

The bypass ramp’s opening timeline will be better determined as the project moves into 2026, with TxDOT expecting to provide more specific dates by summer.