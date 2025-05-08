Latest timeline for Loop 1604 North Expansion construction shows soon-to-open segment

SAN ANTONIO – Construction continues along Loop 1604 on the far Northwest and North sides, but TxDOT released current progress for each segment along Loop 1604.

The project’s first segment has officially reached 90% completion and enters its final months.

Segment 1, from SH 16 (Bandera Road) to I-10, is scheduled to be completed by late summer 2025.

The remaining work will focus on paving operations and completing the Leon Creek frontage road bridge.

Once complete, this segment will feature expanded main lanes, safer access points, and improved frontage roads.

Bandera to I-10 (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

By early summer, TxDOT officials said the second flyover ramp at the I-10 interchange will open near The Rim and La Cantera. TxDOT said this segment with the flyovers is 62 percent complete.

The segment of 1604 from I-10 to US 281 is 82 percent done with an estimated completion date of Spring 2026.

I-10 to US 281 (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Work will continue west of US 281 from Redland to Judson roads. That construction is still in its early stages.

Check out the graphic below to see the estimated timelines for each segment of the 1604 North Expansion.